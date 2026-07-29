Sheriff Hall provides latest on legal battle over State inmate pickup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall.

Sheriff Hall explains why he is suing the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC). Since the lawsuit has been filed, a judge has ordered TDOC to take 150 inmates from Nashville jails and put them in there custody, where they belong.

Sheriff Hall goes on the explain how the process is supposed to work, how this situation is causing overcrowding in Nashville jails and how it's costing taxpayers $6 million a year.