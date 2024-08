NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What are the unintended consequences of a new law that went into effect on July 1st that gives Juvenile Court Judges the right to transfer children as young as 15 to adult court for two nonviolent offenses: shoplifting or stealing a firearm, or attempting to do so?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres talks about the new law with Davidson County Juvenile Court Judge Shelia Calloway.