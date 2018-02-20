Should medical cannabis be legal in Tennessee?

7:02 AM, Feb 20, 2018

Should medical cannabis be legal in Tennessee? On today's MorningLine we talk about why some organizations, like Safe Access Tennessee, advocate for the legalization of medical cannabis, and why they think many people could benefit from it.

