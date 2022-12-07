Watch Now
NewsChannel5 +MorningLine

Actions

Should We Adopt Permanent Standard Time?

Dr. Beth Malow - Neurologist, Vanderbilt University
On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Dr. Beth Malow, a neurologist at Vanderbult University to talk about why we should consider switching to permanent standard time.
Posted at 11:19 AM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 12:19:41-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this segment of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Dr. Beth Malow, a neurologist at Vanderbilt University to talk about why we should consider switching to permanent standard time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap