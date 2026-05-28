Should you use AI for medical advice?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More and more of us are turning to artificial intelligence for medical advice.

A recent poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation reveals that about one-third of adults in the U.S. have used a chatbot to learn about their health.

Dr. Colin Walsh, associate professor of biomedical informatics, medicine & psychiatry at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (as well as a primary care physician) studies how technology interacts with health and discusses this growing trend.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Dr. Colin Walsh to discuss the pros and cons of using artificial intelligence for medical advice.