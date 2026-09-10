Sickle Cell Awareness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sickle cell anemia affects over 100,000 Americans — and more than 90% are Black or African American.

For those living with this disease, blood transfusions are lifelines. Sickle cell patients need blood from donors with similar genetic backgrounds to avoid severe reactions.

Black donors are nearly three times more likely to be a match.

Yet African Americans make up only a small fraction of blood donors.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Dr. Adetola Kassim, Board Certified Hematologist/Oncologist and Professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Briana Cooper, Sickle Cell Account Manager at Blood Assurance and Dr. Crystal Rucker, recipient of a successful Stem Cell Transplant to Cure Sickle Cell Anemia in 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

They discuss Sickle Cell Disease, the importance of blood donations and knowing your trait status as well as an event they are participating in on September 19, 2026.

Sickle Cell Community Health Event

Saturday, September 19th, 2026 | 10 AM – 2 PM



Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church

2708 Jefferson St, Nashville, TN

615-329-2990

www.jsmbc.org

What's happening:

🩸 Blood Drive — your donation could save a life right here in our community

CLICK HERE to schedule

🧬 FREE Sickle Cell Screenings — know your trait status; about 1 in 13 Black Americans carry the trait and most don't know it!

🎤 Panel Discussion 10:30am-11:30am— hear from healthcare professionals and individuals with lived experience with Sickle Cell Disease

💉 Immunizations for various illnesses — protect yourself and your family -

FREE to the uninsured