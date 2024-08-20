NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How did you sleep last night? Do you need help falling asleep?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres sits down with Dr. Bijoy John, aka Dr. Sleep Fix, a Board Certified Sleep Specialist and author of the book Nobody's Sleeping to discuss strategies he's discovered to help you get better sleep.

Click here for more information about Dr. John's Sleep Fix Academy and download a free sample of his book, Nobody's Sleeping: 7 Proven Sleep Strategies for Better Health and Happiness.

Follow Dr. John on:

Facebook: @sleepfixacademy

Instagram: @dr.sleepfix