SNAP Benefits Update

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Since July 2025, over 100,000 Tennesseans have lost SNAP (food stamps) largely due to cuts made to the program.

In July 2025, Congress passed H.R.1 or the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" (OBBBA). This bill cut billions of dollars from the SNAP program and drastically changed the way the program operates. H.R. 1 increased SNAP work requirements, reduced access to its benefits for immigrants, and required millions of dollars of SNAP program funding to now be paid by states.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Anna Grace Dastugue, Director of Nutrition Policy for Tennessee Justice Center (TJC) and Josiah Mezera, Speer Foundation Fellow with TJC, who reviews cases related to SNAP, to discuss changes in SNAP benefits.

Need help with your case: https://www.tnjustice.org/freehelp

Tennessee Justice Center is working to Delay the SNAP Benefit Cost Shift

Because of H.R. 1, Tennessee is required to pay a portion of SNAP benefits starting in Fiscal Year (FY) 2028, starting October 1, 2027. This means that Tennessee state legislators will need to include this cost in this upcoming state budget cycle if it isn't delayed. Tennessee federal legislators must act NOW to help our state.

Tennessee needs time to adequately prepare. Urge Congress to find a way to delay this SNAP benefit cost shift. Click below to advocate for states to receive equal treatment and demand 2-year delay! https://www.tnjustice.org/joinus