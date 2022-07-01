Watch Now
Southern Food Culture: MorningLine

Chef Star- Anize Blue Executive Chef & Author
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you live in the South you know all about southern comfort food. Nothing says warmth and family more than meat and three, just like grandma use to cook it. On today's MorningLine, we are joined by one chef who knows all about food and southern food. Chef Star shares her story, recipes, and her new book with us. Be sure to watch!

