NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Morris Beegle, show producer, from the 4th Annual Southern Hemp Expo joins Nick Beres to talk all things hemp. The show runs August 19 & 20 at The Fairgounds Nashville.
For more information visit Southern Hemp Expo's Website
Southern Hemp Expo
Morris Beegle - Show Producer for the 4th Annual Southern Hemp Expo
Posted at 10:13 AM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 11:13:04-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Morris Beegle, show producer, from the 4th Annual Southern Hemp Expo joins Nick Beres to talk all things hemp. The show runs August 19 & 20 at The Fairgounds Nashville.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.