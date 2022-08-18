Watch Now
Southern Hemp Expo

Morris Beegle - Show Producer for the 4th Annual Southern Hemp Expo
Morris Beegle, show producer, from the 4th Annual Southern Hemp Expo joins Nick Beres to talk all things hemp.
Posted at 10:13 AM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Morris Beegle, show producer, from the 4th Annual Southern Hemp Expo joins Nick Beres to talk all things hemp. The show runs August 19 & 20 at The Fairgounds Nashville.
