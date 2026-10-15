Special Education Services for Middle Tennessee Students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the new school year is underway, what signs should parent watch for that their child may be struggling? Is it environmental, the curriculum, or a medical or psychological condition that keeps them from reaching their potential? Are there behavioral issues- anger, trouble paying attention, absenteeism or bad grades? The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act guarantees a Free Appropriate Public Education. It requires tailored instruction to meet unique needs and prepare students for employment and independent living. But some school systems can be reluctant to provide services. The Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands helps parents advocate for their children and help navigate student testing, Individual Education Plans, specialized instruction, aids and modifications. Rachel Moses, an attorney with Legal Aid Society says "There are lots of rights under lots of laws both federal and state that people have protections for but they need a lawyer to navigate those systems. "

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