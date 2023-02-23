Staying Vigilant in a Dangerous World

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Nashville native and president of The Vigilance Group , Lt. Col Michael "Moose" Moore (USAF Retired), to share crucial vigilance tips that can ensure your safety in a dangerous world. For more information, you can call 615-970-9450 or email info@vigilancegroup.com.