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Strokes: Facts and Prevention

Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability in Tennessee, yet up to 80% of strokes are preventable, and nearly 1 in 3 Middle Tennessee adults has high blood pressure, the primary risk factor. Most people don't know they're at risk until a life-threatening event occurs. On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Annie Thornhill, Executive Director of the American Heart Association of Middle Tennessee and Dr. Dennis Cole, Medical Director of the Stroke Program at TriStar SkyLine Medical Center to discuss how you can reduce your stroke risk. For more information visit https://www.stroke.org/
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability in Tennessee, yet up to 80% of strokes are preventable, and nearly 1 in 3 Middle Tennessee adults has high blood pressure, the primary risk factor. Most people don't know they're at risk until a life-threatening event occurs.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Annie Thornhill, Executive Director of the American Heart Association of Middle Tennessee and Dr. Dennis Cole, Medical Director of the Stroke Program at TriStar SkyLine Medical Center to discuss how you can reduce your stroke risk.

For more information visit https://www.stroke.org/

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Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.