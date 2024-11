NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you a caregiver for a spouse or loved one who has dementia?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Lynn Wood, a certified dementia specialist with Mental Health America of the MidSouth, to discuss the struggles caregivers face and the resources available that can help.

Click here to take a free and anonymous mental health screening for resources today.

This episode is paid for by Mental Health America of the MidSouth.