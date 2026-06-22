Supporting men to be better fathers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fatherhood was never meant to be navigated alone.

Support systems—whether through conversations, mentorship, or structured programs—play an important role in helping fathers grow into the responsibility with confidence and care.

The New Life Center's mission is to provide fathers and families with the skills, knowledge, and support they need to become more positively involved in the lives of children in order to maximize the overall well-being of Nashville’s children.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Robert Taylor, Executive Director of The New Life Center, to talk about how his organization helps men become better fathers.

Check out www.newlifecenter.org for the latest training camps for dads!