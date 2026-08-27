TABC on CBD, THC and Hemp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Executive Director of the Tennessee Alcohol Commission Russell Thomas explains new laws for 2026 concerning CBD. THC, and hemp.

The TABC took regulating control of products containing CBD January 1, 2026 from the State Department of Agriculture. Thomas explains his office found 650 retailers that were not compliant or unlicensed in early 2026. As of August over 2000 businesses have gone through the process of licensing and their products are compliant with product safety, 0.03% THC limits and testing and labeling of products on their shelves.

For more information:

tn.gov/abc