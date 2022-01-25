Tax Season Is Here: MorningLine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tax season is here, and as always Dr. Friday joins Nick Beres to tell us about new tax laws or changes to the tax code, and to take your questions. Be sure to watch!
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 11:30:27-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tax season is here, and as always Dr. Friday joins Nick Beres to tell us about new tax laws or changes to the tax code, and to take your questions. Be sure to watch!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.