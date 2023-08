NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With increasing cases of depression, anxiety, addiction, overdose, self-harm, and suicide amongst our youth in the United States - a paradigm shift is needed.

Today on MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Kristen Gilliland, Director of Outreach and Advocacy Programs at the Warren Center for Neuroscience Drug Discovery at Vanderbilt University to talk about teen addiction, mental health and a new documentary called Speaking Through Me.

