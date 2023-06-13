NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — June is LGBTQ Pride month. Today on MorningLine, two members of the Tennessee Pride Chamber, Brian Rosman and Raquel Barlow, join Nick Beres to discuss who they are and what they do.
For more information visittnpridechamber.comor find them on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn: @tnpridechamber
Posted at 9:37 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 10:37:46-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — June is LGBTQ Pride month. Today on MorningLine, two members of the Tennessee Pride Chamber, Brian Rosman and Raquel Barlow, join Nick Beres to discuss who they are and what they do.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.