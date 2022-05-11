NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —Tennessee passed a bill that will ban books that are considered "dangerous" at many public school libraries. On today's MorningLine, we discuss this bill from a freedom of speech perspective with Ken Paulson, who is the Director for the Free Speech at MTSU. Be sure to watch!
Tennessee to Ban Books At Public Schools: MorningLine
Ken Paulson, Free Speech Center at MTSU
Posted at 12:06 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 13:06:26-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.