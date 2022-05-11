Watch
NewsChannel5 +MorningLine

Actions

Tennessee to Ban Books At Public Schools: MorningLine

Ken Paulson, Free Speech Center at MTSU
Posted at 12:06 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 13:06:26-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —Tennessee passed a bill that will ban books that are considered "dangerous" at many public school libraries. On today's MorningLine, we discuss this bill from a freedom of speech perspective with Ken Paulson, who is the Director for the Free Speech at MTSU. Be sure to watch!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap