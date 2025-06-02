The AI Pivot with Pivot Tech School

Watch Now
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How familiar are you with AI? Technology is rapidly changing and Pivot Tech School wants to make sure you aren't left behind.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Pivot Tech School's CEO and COO's, Joshua Mundy and Quawn Clark to discuss artificial intelligence and how it's changing our world.

The AI Pivot: Don't Get Left Behind
Community AI Awareness Discussion
June 7th 10AM - 1PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church | Jefferson Street Campus
Visit THEAIPIVOT.ORG to RSVP

Visit PivotTechSchool.com for more information about Pivot Tech School.

