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The changing landscape of higher education

WGU
On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Kim Estep, PhD., Vice President of the Southeast Region at WGU and Ginger Hausser, Director of Government and Community Relations for the Southeast Region at WGU to talk about what makes WGU different from other online learning institutions.
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For many adults balancing work, family, and financial responsibilities, a traditional college experience isn't always realistic.

As higher education evolves, new approaches are making it possible for students to earn degrees on their own timeline.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Kim Estep, PhD., Vice President of the Southeast Region at WGU and Ginger Hausser, Director of Government and Community Relations for the Southeast Region at WGU to talk about how competency-based education is creating new opportunities and helping learners turn existing experience into academic progress.

For more information, visit WGU.edu.

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