The debate over license plate readers in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Why did Nashville say no to license plate reader cameras when many cities embraced them?

Nashville Vice Mayor Angie Henderson joins MorningLine to discuss the privacy concerns that fueled the debate, whether the technology could make a comeback, and how city leaders balance public safety with civil liberties.

The conversation also covers proposed no-right-on-red legislation and other key issues affecting Nashville residents.

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