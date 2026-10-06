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The debate over license plate readers in Nashville

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes the Vice Mayor and President of Nashville Metro Council, Angie Henderson, to discuss a variety of topics including LPRs and restricting right turns on red lights legislation.
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Why did Nashville say no to license plate reader cameras when many cities embraced them?

Nashville Vice Mayor Angie Henderson joins MorningLine to discuss the privacy concerns that fueled the debate, whether the technology could make a comeback, and how city leaders balance public safety with civil liberties.

The conversation also covers proposed no-right-on-red legislation and other key issues affecting Nashville residents.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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