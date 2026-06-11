NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Did you know that an estimated 250,000 Tennesseans will experience gambling problems in their lifetime.

How do you know you have a problem with gambling?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres sits down with James Whelan, PhD, Executive Director of the TN Institute for Gambling Education and Research to discuss gambling and it's impact on Tennesseans.

Dr. Whelan helps lead The Gambling Clinic where Tennesseans can receive help for FREE with gambling problems.

Visit thegamblingclinic.com for more information.