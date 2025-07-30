NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Metro Social Services released their annual community needs evaluation.

The report extensively examines the high cost of low wages in Nashville, as there are large numbers of low wage workers earning less than a living wage.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Abdelghani Barre and Dr. Garret Harper from Metro Social Services to discuss the high cost of low wages and its impact.

To see the full report as well as past reports, click this link: https://www.nashville.gov/departments/social-services/strategic-planning-and-research/publications/community-needs