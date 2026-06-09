The Intersection of Faith and Community Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What does it mean for a church to have a health ministry? How is one Nashville church helping their members as well as their neighborhood receive health resources?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Health Ministry Leaders Karen Shaw and Dr. Monique Moultrie from Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church as well as Dr. Leslie Appiah from Meharry Medical College to discuss the intersection of faith and healthcare.

Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a health and resource fair on Saturday, June 13, 10:30am-3pm, at 2708 Jefferson Street, Nashville, TN 37208.

Event is Free and Open to the Public

Event Highlights Include:

*Educational health presentations throughout the day

*Health screenings available to attendees

*Pediatric dental screenings for children ages 1–12

*Community resource agencies providing information, resources, and assistance with applications when applicable

*Luncheon presentation, Menopause and Mid-Life Wellness, led by Dr. Leslie Appiah (luncheon seating is now at capacity, an overflow viewing area will be available in the sanctuary)

*Fun and creative activities for children, teens, adults, and seniors

*Food box giveaways, door prizes, and icy treats

Register today: https://form.church/HealthFair2026