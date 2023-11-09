The Kids of Rutherford County Podcast
On this episode of MorningLine, Nick is joined by Meribah Knight, the Senior Reporter and Producer for Nashville Public Radio to talk about her podcast, "The Kids of Rutherford County."
Posted at 10:54 AM, Nov 09, 2023
Click here to listen to the podcast.
Link to ticket information for "Behind the Podcast" at the Belcourt Theater on 11/29/23
