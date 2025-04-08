The Power of Expungements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — April is 2nd chance month. The Criminal Court Clerk's Office has partnered with First Baptist Church Capitol Hill to host a block party and resource fair to support people who have committed to creating a better life following an arrest, conviction or incarceration.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Criminal Court Clerk, Howard Gentry, and Rev. Dr. Shane Scott from First Baptist Capitol Hill to discuss the impact of expungements on communities.

The iBelieve in 2nd Chances Block Party & Resource Fair is Saturday, April 12, 2025 from 10am-3pm at First Baptist Church Capitol Hill. Visit ibelievein2ndchances.eventbrite.com for more information about the event.

Contact the Davidson County Criminal Court Clerk's Office by calling 615-862-5601 or click here.