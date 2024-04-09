The reality of our justice system

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you seen the Max documentaryJustice, USA? How does our justice system affect our society as a whole?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Travis Claybrooks, Founder of the Raphah Institute, Martesha Johnson Moore, the Nashville Metropolitan Chief Public Defender and Dawn Deaner, former Nashville Metropolitan Chief Public Defender and Founder and Executive Director of the Choosing Justice Initiative to discuss how our justice system works and where there are issues.