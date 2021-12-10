NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every year, you might hear those kettle bells ringing at your community stores, and we all know what it means...The Salvation Army! On today's segment, we talk to Major Ethan Frizzell about this year's Red Kettle Challenge. Be sure to watch to learn how you can help!
The Salvation Army Red Kettle Challenge-MorningLine
Ready to Ring a Bell?
Posted at 6:57 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 07:57:45-05
