The Salvation Army Red Kettle Challenge-MorningLine

Ready to Ring a Bell?
Every year, you might hear those kettle bells ringing at your community stores, and we all know what it means...The Salvation Army! On today's segment, we talk to Major Ethan Frizzell about this year's Red Kettle Challenge. Be sure to watch to learn how you can help!
Posted at 6:57 AM, Dec 10, 2021
