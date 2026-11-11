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Therapeutic Outdoor Experiences Help Vets

The Fallen Outdoors is a veteran-run, all volunteer nonprofit that provides no-cost outdoor adventures like hunting, fishing, camping for veterans, active duty service members and Gold Star Families.
Daniel Hudgins and Joey Achondo from The Fallen Outdoors-Tennessee Team are our guests.
MorningLine - 111126 Outdoor Experiences Help Vets
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Twenty-two veterans a day in the U.S. take their lives. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) causes both mental health and physical health issues. Recognizing the signs and seeking help is key.
The Fallen Outdoors is a national, veteran-run, all volunteer nonprofit that provides no-cost therapeutic outdoor adventures like hunting, fishing, hiking and camping to veterans helping them build bonds, create memories and support their physical and mental wellness. "Living Our Dream, Because They Gave Up Theirs" is the The Fallen Outdoors motto. Tennessee Team members Daniel Hudgins and Joey Achondo create events and match veterans with outdoor activities.

For more information and to help with their 22for22 campaign visit:
TheFallenOutdoors.org/Tennessee
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Facebook Link

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