Tin Pan South 2023

Bart Herbison & David Hodges
On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Bart Herbison, Executive Director of NSAI, and Songwriter David Hodges to talk about this years Tin Pan South.
Posted at 9:41 AM, Mar 29, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Bart Herbison, Executive Director of NSAI, and Songwriter David Hodges to talk about this years Tin Pan South. David is playing Friday, March 31 from 9:00 PM - 11:00 PM with Tyler Dial, Ricky Manning, Steve Solomon & Dan Swank at The Vinyl Lounge on the Nashville Scene Stage. Click here for more information.

