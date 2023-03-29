Tin Pan South 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Bart Herbison, Executive Director of NSAI, and Songwriter David Hodges to talk about this years Tin Pan South. David is playing Friday, March 31 from 9:00 PM - 11:00 PM with Tyler Dial, Ricky Manning, Steve Solomon & Dan Swank at The Vinyl Lounge on the Nashville Scene Stage. Click here for more information.
Posted at 9:41 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 10:41:18-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.