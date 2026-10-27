Titans Legends Team Up for Davis House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The work of protecting children who have experienced abuse often happens quietly, but organizations like Davis House Child Advocacy Center rely on strong community support to continue providing critical services.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres spoke with Carolyn Evans, Executive Director of Davis House Child Advocacy Center, and Brad Hopkins, Davis House board member and former Tennessee Titans player, about the organization's mission and its upcoming fundraising event, Remember the Titans.

The conversation highlighted how Davis House serves children and families navigating some of the most difficult circumstances imaginable, offering a safe, child-focused environment where young victims can receive support, advocacy, and resources as investigations move forward.

Evans discussed the ongoing need for community involvement and the importance of ensuring children have access to specialized services designed to reduce trauma and support healing. Hopkins shared why he remains committed to the organization’s work and explained how former Tennessee Titans players are coming together for the Remember the Titans event to help raise awareness and funds for the center’s mission.

Together, the guests emphasized that every dollar raised helps Davis House continue providing hope, support, and critical services to children and families when they need them most.

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Remember the Titans Event on 10/19

Davis House Child Advocacy Center