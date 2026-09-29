Top Scams to Watch Out For

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — September is National Scam Awareness Month! BBB recently completed a report on the top scams that impacted consumers and businesses in 2025.

What are the top scams and how do you avoid getting scammed?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Robyn Householder, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky to discuss scams.

Find a company you can trust: https://www.bbb.org/

Anyone can report suspected scams to the BBB by filing a complaint using BBB.org/Scamtracker

BBB Local Contact: Call 615-242-4222 or Email info@gobbb.org