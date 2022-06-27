NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee lawmakers just passed a law that will prohibit biological males from participating in girls sports. Also, world swimming banned transgenders from women's event. On today's MorningLine, we talk to Dahron Johnson, an athlete and community activist, about the impact this will have in the transgender community beyond just sports. be sure to watch!
Transgender Athletes: MorningLine
Dahron Johnson, Athlete & Community Activist
Posted at 12:02 PM, Jun 27, 2022
