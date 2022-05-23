Truth In Sentencing: MorningLine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, we talk to attorney David Raybin about a new truth in sentencing bill that will require, depending on the crime, for the sentence to be completed at one hundred percent. We talk to Mr. Raybin about the implications of this bill once it becomes a law in July.
Posted at 10:21 AM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 11:21:43-04
