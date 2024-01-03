Tuwanda Coleman's Retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Our very own Tuwanda Coleman has announced that after 41 years, she will be retiring from NewsChannel 5, Talk of the Town and The Plus Side of Nashville.
On this episode of MorningLine, Tuwanda joins Nick Beres to talk about her career and what is next.
