Understanding Addiction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Since 1964 Samaritan Recovery Community has been providing hope and support for those dealing with substance or alcohol addiction or abuse.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Dr. Mark Lasko, CEO of Samaritan Recovery Community and Jonathan Pursley, Director of admissions and an alumnus of Samaritan Recovery Community to discuss how they provide hope for people suffering from addiction.

Contact Samaritan Recovery Community:

Call 615-244-4802 or visit https://samctr.org/