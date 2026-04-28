Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+MorningLine

Actions

Understanding Addiction

Since 1964 Samaritan Recovery Community has been providing hope and support for those dealing with substance or alcohol addiction or abuse. On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Dr. Mark Lasko, CEO of Samaritan Recovery Community and Jonathan Pursley, Director of admissions and an alumnus of Samaritan Recovery Community to discuss how they provide hope for people suffering from addiction. Contact Samaritan Recovery Community: Call 615-244-4802 or visit https://samctr.org/
MorningLine: Understanding Addiction pt1
MorningLine: Understanding Addiction pt2
MorningLine: Understanding Addiction pt3
MorningLine: Understanding Addiction pt4
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Since 1964 Samaritan Recovery Community has been providing hope and support for those dealing with substance or alcohol addiction or abuse.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Dr. Mark Lasko, CEO of Samaritan Recovery Community and Jonathan Pursley, Director of admissions and an alumnus of Samaritan Recovery Community to discuss how they provide hope for people suffering from addiction.

Contact Samaritan Recovery Community:
Call 615-244-4802 or visit https://samctr.org/

5 plus schedule

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.