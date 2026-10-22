Understanding Medicare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Medicare can be complicated, especially when it comes to understanding coverage, costs and the different options available. Healthcare Information Specialist Loretta Jarrett-McDonald joins MorningLine to help viewers make sense of Medicare and some of the choices beneficiaries may face.

The conversation covers Medicare basics, what people should consider when reviewing their coverage and why it’s important to understand your individual healthcare needs. Whether you’re already enrolled in Medicare or preparing for it in the future, the discussion offers helpful information for navigating the Medicare system and making informed decisions about your healthcare.

Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period ends Wednesday, December 7, 2026. If you are in need of a drug plan comparison, please contact Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE for immediate assistance.

FOR FREE MEDICARE HELP:



TN SHIP or call the statewide SHIP hotline 877-801-0044 or email DDA.SHIP@tn.gov to request assistance. In-person visits can be scheduled at a local regional office.

or email DDA.SHIP@tn.gov to request assistance. In-person visits can be scheduled at a local regional office. Chapter or call 855-900-CHAP

eHealth or call 888-767-7598

AARP

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