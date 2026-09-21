Understanding Prostate Cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in men in the United States, other than skin cancer, and prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in men, exceeded only by lung cancer.

Prostate cancer occurs in one out of eight men.

How are men tested for prostate cancer? What are the potential symptoms?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Dr. Adnan Dervishi, Urology Surgeon at TriStar Centennial Medical Center to discuss why prostate cancer is called the silent killer.

For screenings, free health advice, symptom navigation, or physician referrals

Call Consult-A-Nurse at (844) 706-8773

For more about Prostate Cancer, visit: https://www.tristarhealth.com/specialties/oncology/prostate-cancer [tristarhealth.com]