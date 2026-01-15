Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Understanding Your 2025 Property Reappraisal

Do you disagree with your property value assessment? How is your property value determined? On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by the Assessor of Property for Metro Nashville and Davidson County, Vivian Wilhoite, to talk about how her office determines property value. Contact the Assessor of Property's Office: Phone: 615-862-6080 Website: https://www.padctn.org/ Email: assessorweb@nashville.gov Location: Howard Office Building 700 Pres. Ronald Reagan Way Nashville, TN 37210 Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8am-4:30pm Here is the answer to Nick's questions about the assessed value of the Batman building: The BellSouth Tower (Batman Building) was valued at $166,146,100 for the 2025 assessment year. The property owners appealed the value to the independent Metropolitan Board of Equalization (MBOE). The independent MBOE reduced the value to $157, 710,000.
Do you disagree with your property value assessment? How is your property value determined?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by the Assessor of Property for Metro Nashville and Davidson County, Vivian Wilhoite, to talk about how her office determines property value.

Contact the Assessor of Property's Office:
Website: https://www.padctn.org/
Phone: 615-862-6080
Email: assessorweb@nashville.gov

Location: Howard Office Building
700 Pres. Ronald Reagan Way
Nashville, TN 37210

Office Hours:
Monday - Friday
8am-4:30pm

Here is the answer to Nick's questions about the assessed value of the Batman building:
The BellSouth Tower (Batman Building) was valued at $166,146,100 for the 2025 assessment year. The property owners appealed the value to the independent Metropolitan Board of Equalization (MBOE). The independent MBOE reduced the value to $157, 710,000.

