Understanding Your Muslim Neighbors

Rashed Fakhruddin
On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Rashed Fakhruddin, the Director of Community Partnerships for the Islamic Center of Nashville to discuss Ramadan and Islam.
Posted at 9:50 AM, Mar 30, 2023
