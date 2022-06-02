Uvalde Mass Shooting: MorningLine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall. Unlike his monthly visits, we are not talking about the jail system. Instead, we are talking about the Uvalde Texas mass shooting in which twenty one people died, including nineteen children. Join us as we talk about safety protocols, gun control, and mental health.
Posted at 11:19 AM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 12:19:03-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall. Unlike his monthly visits, we are not talking about the jail system. Instead, we are talking about the Uvalde Texas mass shooting in which twenty one people died, including nineteen children. Join us as we talk about safety protocols, gun control, and mental health.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.