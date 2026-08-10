Vaccines are Not just for Kids, They May Protect Your Brain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Michael Caldwell, MD, MPH is Sr. Principal Investigator for Civia Health in Goodlettesville and Professor of Public Health at Meharry Medical College. With school starting for many in the area, he reminds us of the American Academy of Pediatrics vaccination schedule for children birth to 6, and 7 to18. Plus, vaccinations recommended for young adults entering college or dormitory situations.

With food- borne illnesses this summer, Dr. Caldwell gives us information about Cyclospora and salmonella with diagnosis and preventative measures.

Plus, new studies show some vaccines not only protect you against getting shingles, but can possibly reduce your risk or lessen the effects of dementia.

Lentz Public Health Center: 615-340-5616 or

Nashville.gov/health