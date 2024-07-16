Watch Now
Vice Mayor Angie Henderson on Nazis in Nashville

Posted at 10:05 AM, Jul 16, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Recently white supremacy groups have been seen gathering in Nashville. Why Nashville and why have they been allowed to walk around in the city?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Nashville Metro Council Vice Mayor Angie Henderson to discuss the appearance of white supremacist groups in Nashville as well as what happens when a council member runs for another office while serving on the Council.

