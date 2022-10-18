NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres talks with Wesley Smith from Walk Bike Nashville about walking, cycling and transportation issues around Nashville. For more information, visit Walk Bike Nashville's website.
Walk Bike Nashville
Wesley Smith - Policy and Government Relations Manager, Walk Bike Nashville
Posted at 9:49 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 10:49:50-04
