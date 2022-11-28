NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Jeff Upton, Executive Director, and Veteran Avery Powell to discuss We are Building Lives, a program that helps veterans get back on their feet after experiencing homelessness. For more information, visit We Are Building Lives website.
