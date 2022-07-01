June was one hot month with almost no rain. What can we expect heading into July? Meteorologist Lelan Statom, joins Nick Beres to give us a sneak peek on this weekend's temperatures and what's ahead in the next couple of months.
Weather Latest with Lelan Statom: MorningLine
Meteorologist Lelan Statom
Posted at 8:38 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 09:38:30-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.