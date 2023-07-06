NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Big changes are in the works for public transit in Nashville. Today on MorningLine, Nick Beres sits down with Eric Melcher, the Public Information Officer for WeGo Public Transit, to discuss the new Hickory Hollow Transit Center as well as other improvements that make taking public transit easier.
For more information, visit https://www.wegotransit.com/.
