Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+MorningLine

Actions

What are the risks of joint replacement surgery?

If you suspect that you have experienced a medical mistake by a hospital or doctor, how long do you have to sue? On this episode of MorningLIne, we hear directly from a board certified medical malpractice attorney, Clint Kelly of The Kelly Firm, about the statute of limitation on medical cases, the types of cases he is seeing and the potential issues with joint replacement surgery. Call 615-800-0000 for more information about The Kelly Firm. This episode is paid for by The Kelly Firm.
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you suspect that you have experienced a medical mistake by a hospital or doctor, how long do you have to sue?

On this episode of MorningLine, we hear directly from a board certified medical malpractice attorney, Clint Kelly of The Kelly Firm, about the statute of limitation on medical cases, the types of cases he is seeing and the potential issues with joint replacement surgery.

Call 615-800-0000 for more information about The Kelly Firm.

This episode is paid for by The Kelly Firm.

5 plus schedule

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

EMBRACE